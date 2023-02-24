ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old girl from Azle, Texas was killed Friday morning when the SUV she was riding in as a passenger crashed on Interstate 70 in Effingham County.

The crash happened at approximately 9:13 a.m. near Altamont. Illinois state troopers said that for unknown reasons, a 2004 Dodge Durango left the roadway and overturned in the median.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Three others who were in the SUV with her were airlifted to a regional hospital. They were the 59-year-old driver, Troy Slagle of Connersville, Ind., and two other passengers: 62-year-old May Lou Simmons and a 10-year-old girl. Simmons and the 10-year-old are also from Azle.

Interstate 70 in both directions was shut down for nearly an hour as emergency personnel responded to the scene. One lane in each direction reopened at 10:36 a.m. before the highway fully reopened at 1:41 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.