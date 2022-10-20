CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night.

Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being shot. They found the boy in a car at the scene and immediately rendered medical aid until he could be taken to the hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation determined that while the boy was found on Sangamon Drive, the shooting itself happened blocks away on Dogwood Drive near Kimberly Drive. Officials said the boy was riding in a car with an older family member when the driver realized they were being followed by another car. After some time, the boy’s family member was able to get behind the suspicious car in traffic and tried to identify the car or its driver.

Minutes later, officials said the suspicious car stopped, the occupant produced a gun and opened fire, hitting the victims’ vehicle several times and hitting the boy. Damage was also reported to several nearby homes.

The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested.

Officers are asking home or business owners in the area between the crime scene on Dogwood and the location where the boy was found to notify them if they have surveillance cameras on the outside of their properties. Anyone with video footage or other information can contact Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that results in an arrest related to a felony crime involving a gun.