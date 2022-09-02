DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Police discovered many wild animals inside a home.

Officials said a year-long investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday, August 30th revealed the animals, alive and dead. The home is located in Sandwich, Illinois, which is in Dekalb County.

A 33-year-old woman who lives there allegedly was a licensed Illinois wildlife rehabilitator, but Police said her license was fraudulently obtained.

Police said inside the home they discovered caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard. They said no water was available. Officers provided water to the animals immediately. Three snakes were found dead, according to officials.

Conservation Police said additionally, they removed 12 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk, and one skunk inside the home. The animals were taken to a properly licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Boxes of wildlife remains were also found in the home, said police. They said the woman does not possess an Illinois hunting or fishing license, and said she was selling wildlife parts online.

Police said they contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services because a child lives in the home, and they considered conditions there unhealthy.

Police said they haven’t made any arrests yet, but the investigation is ongoing.