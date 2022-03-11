SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said 12 people were taken to the hospital after a bus overturned Friday morning along I-55.

In a news release, troopers said it happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-55 near Divernon. Preliminary investigation results indicated the bus lost control in the snow and ice and overturned in the median.

There were seven other people on the bus who were taken to a safe location by state police. Those 12 taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Troopers said all lanes of I-55 are open but the bus will need to be removed later in the afternoon.