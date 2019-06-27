$12 million in upgrades to county’s water system

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water is investing more than $12 million to enhance water service to customers in the area.

The work kicks off this summer and includes improvements to the water treatment system and installing over 16,200 feet of water main in Champaign, Urbana and Sadorus.

A bulk of the main replacement work is related to relocating water mains along Wright Street and Armory Street in Champaign as a part of the city’s street reconstruction project.

In total, three miles of water main will also be installed across the county including upgrading water mains from 4″ and 6″ mains to 8″ and 10″. This investment will increase water flow and pressure for improved water quality and fire protection. New fire hydrants and valves will also be installed.

Residents along replacement routes will receive a letter informing them of the work and critical information.

