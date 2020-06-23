12 firefighters self-isolating after one tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign firefighter is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, city officials said Tuesday in a press release.

Following that employee’s positive test for the coronavirus, 12 other firefighters are now self-quarantining for 14 days, per direction from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

CUPHD will also make the final call on when the firefighter — whose name and other identifying information is being withheld — may return to work.

“One of my highest priorities is the safety and health of all Fire Department employees,” said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig in the press release. “The Champaign Fire Department follows and exceeds, where possible, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines while providing emergency services to our community and standing by in our fire stations. These safety precautions help protect the residents of our community as well as first responders. My thoughts and prayers are for the affected firefighter to have a quick and full recovery.”

All fire stations remain fully staffed and city officials said they don’t anticipate any disruption to service delivery.