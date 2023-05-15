PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department reported that two girls, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, have been arrested following damage to the Chautauqua Pavilion in a Pana park.

The police department shared on social media that officers responded to Kitchell Park on May 9 around 8:30 p.m. in reference to damage to the drywall behind the stage of the Chautauqua Pavilion.

Police found a large hole was found in the drywall on the east wall on the scene. Using an installed surveillance security camera system, police said two girls were identified, and later taken into custody and charged with Criminal Damage to State Supported property.

Juvenile petitions will be filed at the Christian County State Attorney’s Office, officials reported. They said the two girls were released to a guardian.

Pana Police said surveillance cameras have been strategically placed throughout the parks to deter crime, erratic driving, and other safety concerns for citizens. They advise everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police.