For only the 2nd time this season, measurable snow fell across Central Illinois throughout both Thursday and Friday. Despite warm temperatures at the ground, heavy snowfall rates allowed the snow to pile up beyond an inch in several places. Below is a gallery of viewer-submitted pictures illustrating the wintry scene from the past couple of days, followed by the full snowfall totals.
PHOTO GALLERY
Each of the slideshows below contain 5-6 pictures. Swipe from right to left to view all of the photos!
SNOWFALL REPORTS
NOTE: Reports come from both CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service. Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 1.7″
Bluff Springs – 1.7″
Champaign County:
Ogden – 2.5″
Royal – 2.5″
Broadlands – 2.0″
Sidney – 1.8″
Homer – 1.7″
Philo – 1.5″
Savoy – 1.0″
Urbana – 0.6″
Christian County:
Pana – 2.0″
Taylorville – 0.8″
Morrisonville – 0.5″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 1.5″
Mattoon – 1.3″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.5″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.78″
Douglas County:
Newman – 3.0″
Tuscola – 1.0″
Edgar County:
Brocton – 2.0″
Effingham County:
Watson – 1.0″
Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 3.5″
Ford County:
Iroquois County:
Ashkum – Trace
Milford – Trace
Watseka – Trace
Jasper County:
Yale – 1.0″
Livingston County:
Logan County:
Lincoln – Trace
Macoupin County:
Carlinville – Trace
Macon County:
Decatur – 1.1″
Mt. Zion – 1.0″
Oreana – 0.1″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 0.2″
Normal – Trace
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.6″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 1.5″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 1.5″
Sullivan – 0.8″
Piatt County:
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.5″
Riverton – 0.1″
Springfield – Trace
Shelby County:
Herrick – 2.0″
Vermilion County:
Jamaica – 2.4″
Danville – 2.0″
Hoopeston – 1.9″
Fithian – 1.6″
Henning – 1.5″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.2″
Parke County:
Rockville – 1.1″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.5″
Warren County: