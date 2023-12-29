For only the 2nd time this season, measurable snow fell across Central Illinois throughout both Thursday and Friday. Despite warm temperatures at the ground, heavy snowfall rates allowed the snow to pile up beyond an inch in several places. Below is a gallery of viewer-submitted pictures illustrating the wintry scene from the past couple of days, followed by the full snowfall totals.



PHOTO GALLERY

Each of the slideshows below contain 5-6 pictures. Swipe from right to left to view all of the photos!

Sherry Wheeler, Hoopeston

Isaìas Salem, Rossville

Annette Nelson, Cowden

Steve & Carol Compton, Lakewood

Anna Mary Peachey Borntrager, Mattoon

Amy Propst, Effingham

Sharon Piper, Paris

Nik Groothuis, Casey

Wendy Fleming Dexter, Coles County

Marla Ochs Helmink, Newton

Donna Kern Zerrusen, Teutopolis

Jenna Strader

Luke Ames, Sullivan

Vicki Meyerholz, Effingham

Wayne Birt

Tim Rentschler

Justin Cross

Mary Dosey-Garrett

Jackie Frazier, near Lincoln Log Cabin

Linda McCarty, Springfield

Chrystol Painter

Alicia Brookman, Pana

SNOWFALL REPORTS

NOTE: Reports come from both CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service. Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 1.7″

Bluff Springs – 1.7″ Champaign County:

Ogden – 2.5″

Royal – 2.5″

Broadlands – 2.0″

Sidney – 1.8″

Homer – 1.7″

Philo – 1.5″

Savoy – 1.0″

Urbana – 0.6″ Christian County:

Pana – 2.0″

Taylorville – 0.8″

Morrisonville – 0.5″ Clark County: Coles County:

Charleston – 1.5″

Mattoon – 1.3″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.5″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 0.78″ Douglas County:

Newman – 3.0″

Tuscola – 1.0″ Edgar County:

Brocton – 2.0″ Effingham County:

Watson – 1.0″ Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 3.5″ Ford County: Iroquois County:

Ashkum – Trace

Milford – Trace

Watseka – Trace Jasper County:

Yale – 1.0″ Livingston County: Logan County:

Lincoln – Trace Macoupin County:

Carlinville – Trace Macon County:

Decatur – 1.1″

Mt. Zion – 1.0″

Oreana – 0.1″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 0.2″

Normal – Trace

Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.6″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.5″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 1.5″

Sullivan – 0.8″ Piatt County: Sangamon County:

Chatham – 0.5″

Riverton – 0.1″

Springfield – Trace Shelby County:

Herrick – 2.0″ Vermilion County:

Jamaica – 2.4″

Danville – 2.0″

Hoopeston – 1.9″

Fithian – 1.6″

Henning – 1.5″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.2″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.1″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.5″

Warren County: