With drought conditions rapidly expanding over the course of the last several weeks, a refreshing round of rain was desperately needed in Central Illinois. Luckily, that is exactly what we got on Saturday, as over 1 inch of rain fell in several towns by the time the day was over.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.56″
Champaign County:
Broadlands- 1.18″
St. Joseph – 1.08″
Homer – 1.05″
Savoy – 1.04″
Sidney – 1.01″
Urbana – 1.00″
Champaign – 0.98″
Rantoul – 0.86″
Mahomet – 0.74″
Christian County:
Morrisonville – 0.51″
Edinburg – 0.39″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 2.23″
Mattoon – 1.07″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.55″
Cumberland County:
Neoga – 1.00″
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.78″
Douglas County:
Hindsboro – 1.32″
Camargo – 1.12″
Newman – 0.92″
Tuscola- 0.88″
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Teutopolis – 1.03″
Effingham – 1.01″
Dieterich – 0.95″
Watson – 0.92″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.62″
Iroquois County:
Milford – 0.81″
Clifton – 0.76″
Ashkum – 0.63″
Watseka – 0.62″
Buckley – 0.58″
Jasper County:
Yale – 0.46″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.53″
Dwight – 0.44″
Flanagan – 0.38″
Logan County:
Beason- 0.62″
New Holland – 0.53″
Chestnut – 0.48″
Hartsburg – 0.45″
Lincoln – 0.45″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.66″
Carlinville – 0.56″
Eagarville – 0.56″
Mt. Olive – 0.52″
Macon County:
Decatur – 0.70″
Dalton City – 0.65″
Oreana – 0.60″
Latham- 0.55″
Illiopolis – 0.41″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 0.66″
Le Roy – 0.63″
Normal – 0.51″
Arrowsmith – 0.26″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.61″
Tallula – 0.58″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Murrayville – 1.09″
Jacksonville – 0.56″
Moultrie County:
Sullivan – 0.77″
Lovington – 0.63″
Piatt County:
Bement – 0.68″
Monticello – 0.59″
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.58″
Springfield – 0.58″
Riverton – 0.52″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.84″
Vermilion County:
Fithian – 1.07″
Collison – 1.03″
Danville – 1.02″
Royal – 1.00″
Hoopeston – 0.95″
Henning – 0.90″
Georgetown – 0.54″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.84″
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.60″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.66″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.64″
Warren County: