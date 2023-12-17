With drought conditions rapidly expanding over the course of the last several weeks, a refreshing round of rain was desperately needed in Central Illinois. Luckily, that is exactly what we got on Saturday, as over 1 inch of rain fell in several towns by the time the day was over.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.56″ Champaign County:

Broadlands- 1.18″

St. Joseph – 1.08″

Homer – 1.05″

Savoy – 1.04″

Sidney – 1.01″

Urbana – 1.00″

Champaign – 0.98″

Rantoul – 0.86″

Mahomet – 0.74″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 0.51″

Edinburg – 0.39″ Clark County: Coles County:

Charleston – 2.23″

Mattoon – 1.07″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.55″ Cumberland County:

Neoga – 1.00″ De Witt County:

Farmer City – 0.78″ Douglas County:

Hindsboro – 1.32″

Camargo – 1.12″

Newman – 0.92″

Tuscola- 0.88″ Edgar County: Effingham County:

Teutopolis – 1.03″

Effingham – 1.01″

Dieterich – 0.95″

Watson – 0.92″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 0.62″ Iroquois County:

Milford – 0.81″

Clifton – 0.76″

Ashkum – 0.63″

Watseka – 0.62″

Buckley – 0.58″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.46″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 0.53″

Dwight – 0.44″

Flanagan – 0.38″ Logan County:

Beason- 0.62″

New Holland – 0.53″

Chestnut – 0.48″

Hartsburg – 0.45″

Lincoln – 0.45″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 0.66″

Carlinville – 0.56″

Eagarville – 0.56″

Mt. Olive – 0.52″ Macon County:

Decatur – 0.70″

Dalton City – 0.65″

Oreana – 0.60″

Latham- 0.55″

Illiopolis – 0.41″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 0.66″

Le Roy – 0.63″

Normal – 0.51″

Arrowsmith – 0.26″

Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.61″

Tallula – 0.58″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Murrayville – 1.09″

Jacksonville – 0.56″ Moultrie County:

Sullivan – 0.77″

Lovington – 0.63″ Piatt County:

Bement – 0.68″

Monticello – 0.59″ Sangamon County:

Chatham – 0.58″

Springfield – 0.58″

Riverton – 0.52″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.84″ Vermilion County:

Fithian – 1.07″

Collison – 1.03″

Danville – 1.02″

Royal – 1.00″

Hoopeston – 0.95″

Henning – 0.90″

Georgetown – 0.54″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.84″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.60″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.66″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.64″

Warren County: