With drought conditions rapidly expanding over the course of the last several weeks, a refreshing round of rain was desperately needed in Central Illinois. Luckily, that is exactly what we got on Saturday, as over 1 inch of rain fell in several towns by the time the day was over.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.56″

Champaign County:
Broadlands- 1.18″
St. Joseph – 1.08″
Homer – 1.05″
Savoy – 1.04″
Sidney – 1.01″
Urbana – 1.00″
Champaign – 0.98″
Rantoul – 0.86″
Mahomet – 0.74″

Christian County:
Morrisonville – 0.51″
Edinburg – 0.39″

Clark County:

Coles County:
Charleston – 2.23″
Mattoon – 1.07″

Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.55″

Cumberland County:
Neoga – 1.00″

De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.78″

Douglas County:
Hindsboro – 1.32″
Camargo – 1.12″
Newman – 0.92″
Tuscola- 0.88″

Edgar County:

Effingham County:
Teutopolis – 1.03″
Effingham – 1.01″
Dieterich – 0.95″
Watson – 0.92″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.62″

Iroquois County:
Milford – 0.81″
Clifton – 0.76″
Ashkum – 0.63″
Watseka – 0.62″
Buckley – 0.58″

Jasper County:
Yale – 0.46″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.53″
Dwight – 0.44″
Flanagan – 0.38″

Logan County:
Beason- 0.62″
New Holland – 0.53″
Chestnut – 0.48″
Hartsburg – 0.45″
Lincoln – 0.45″

Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.66″
Carlinville – 0.56″
Eagarville – 0.56″
Mt. Olive – 0.52″

Macon County:
Decatur – 0.70″
Dalton City – 0.65″
Oreana – 0.60″
Latham- 0.55″
Illiopolis – 0.41″

McLean County:
Bloomington – 0.66″
Le Roy – 0.63″
Normal – 0.51″
Arrowsmith – 0.26″

Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.61″
Tallula – 0.58″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Murrayville – 1.09″
Jacksonville – 0.56″

Moultrie County:
Sullivan – 0.77″
Lovington – 0.63″

Piatt County:
Bement – 0.68″
Monticello – 0.59″

Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.58″
Springfield – 0.58″
Riverton – 0.52″

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.84″

Vermilion County:
Fithian – 1.07″
Collison – 1.03″
Danville – 1.02″
Royal – 1.00″
Hoopeston – 0.95″
Henning – 0.90″
Georgetown – 0.54″

INDIANA:

Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.84″

Fountain County:
Covington – 0.60″

Parke County:
Rockville – 0.66″

Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.64″

Warren County: