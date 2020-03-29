1  of  2
1,105 new Illinois COVID-19 cases make state total 4,596; 65 deaths

News
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced in a press release that there are 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 new deaths in 47 counties.

– Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s
– DuPage County: male 60s
– Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s
– Kendal County: male 60s
– LaSalle County: male 80s
– St. Clair County: female 70s

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. 

