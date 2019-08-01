Superintendent under investigation for “possible improprieties”

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A statement has been released from the Bement Superintendent.

“In light of the resignation and investigation of Dan Brue, former Meridian Superintendent, Bement began investigating possible improprieties that Dan Brue may have been involved in during his time with Bement from 2009-2013. Information gathered has been turned over to law enforcement and Bement CUSD 5 will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.” Dr. Sheila Greenwood

Bement CUSD 5 Superintendent

The former Meridian superintendent is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Meridian School District board members say that Daniel Brue resigned as the superintendent on Friday. His resignation letter is posted on their website.

It says quote, “I hope this notification will allow meridian to find a replacement for my position in a timely manner. I apologize for putting the district in a poor light and hope that the district can move on from this ordeal.”

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said they could not comment because this is an ongoing investigation. Brue started working at Meridian in 2013. He was previously the superintendent of Bement schools.