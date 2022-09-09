CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Way of Champaign County Bottom Line Diaper Bank donated 11,000 diapers to local non-profits for people in need.

“The diaper bank has been amping up the efforts over the last few months in the community, “said Mary Knoel, Director of Marketing at United Way. 11,000 is a new record for this year

She said they work with non-profits in the community to give out diapers. If anyone is in need, they may call the 211 Help Center.

“We are better able to fill the need of our partners, and we can give out more because of the diaper drives that go on in the community,” said Knoel.

Knoel thanked Heartland Coca-Cola for donating a pallet worth of diapers. She said the donations help them to give back to the community.

“When we get that large number, we want to be able to do that every month,” Knoel said.

If you want to donate, you may bring a package of unopened disposable diapers or wipes to the United Way of Champaign County office in Savoy.

If you would like to donate without leaving your home, you can buy diapers from their Amazon wishlist, where they will be shipped directly to their center.

Knoel said the diaper drives this year helped tremendously, and she hopes to continue that success.