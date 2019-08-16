11-year old boy dies week after rear-end crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A young boy died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash. It happened Thursday, August 9, about 9:40 pm, on Route 1 at 4000 North. A Volkswagen Beetle was making a left turn when it was rear-ended by a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Beetle, 34-year old Jamie Torrez, of Bourbonnais, and a front seat passenger, a 12-year old girl, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two 11-year old boys in the back seat were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with severe injuries. The boy in the driver’s side rear seat died from his injuries Thursday. No word on the other boy’s condition.

The driver of the Sonata, 19-year old Kassidy Mucho, of Momence, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Mucho was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.