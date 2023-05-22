CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An 11-year-old is in custody tonight; they’re accused of firing a gun at Centennial Park in Champaign.

Police said it all started when the 11-year-old suspect got into an argument earlier this week with another child. They say that ended with shots being fired in retaliation. No one was hurt.

“Officers detained the juvenile after detaining he juvenile they patted him down and located a firearm on his person shortly thereafter the officers arrested the juvenile and transported him to a detention center,” said Andre Davis, Champaign Police Department.

He says witnesses told police they saw the suspect fire the gun.

Pastor Willy Comer, who runs Youth for Christ, says this news didn’t shock him, but he is very angry an 11-year-old got ahold of a gun.

“I am so upset do you know 11-year-olds should be playing with with water guns, 11-year-olds should uh baseballs they should be playing, shooting a basketball not a gun,” said Comer.

To help achieve victory over violence, his ministry will be hosting several events this summer to give kids tons of things to do, so there is no excuse for violence.

Pastor Comer says now is the time for parents to unite under one message and condemn violence and the use of guns before summer starts.