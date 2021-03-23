11 organizations receive Microgrants through Community Foundation of Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 11 Macon County organizations that received part of more than $12,000 in microgrants. Those grants are from The Community Foundation of Macon County.

The money is meant to help the organizations with training and professional programs. “The total amount of grants awarded is the most awarded since the Foundation’s Microgrants program was founded in 2010,” said officials.

The groups that received a Microgrant are as follows:

The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur: $1,128

The Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council: $900

Decatur Day Care Center: $240

Decatur Family YMCA: $1,200

The Good Samaritan Inn: $1,200

Heritage Behavioral Health Center: $1,500

Macon County CASA: $1,480

Macon Resources Inc: $1,500

Prairie Flower Montessori School: $1,200

Project Read Plus: $320

The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County: $1,500

“The application process was extremely competitive this year,” said Director of Strategic Grantmaking Tony Holly. “Our review committee was given the difficult task of selecting from a group of outstanding and worthy organizations who all seek to improve their capabilities in serving our community.”

“This grant will give us the opportunity to learn to be better at sharing our stories about our youth development and health programs and how they strengthen the community,” said Decatur Family YMCA CEO Dominic Santomassimo. Officials said Santomassimo will use the money to complete a course “on developing annual sustainability at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.”

Macon County CASA Executive Director Julia Livingston said her staff will use the money to attend a statewide virtual training. “This will be an opportunity for our staff and volunteers to get further training on diversity and inclusion to prepare them for working with children of all ages, races, socioeconomic backgrounds and sexual orientations so they can advocate better.”

If your organization wishes to apply for next year’s Microgrants program, applications for Macon County Legacy Members will open in February 2022. For more information, call Tony Holly at (217) 429-3000. You can also send an email.