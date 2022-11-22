CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street.

The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Right now, the Columbia Center is host to several alternative education classes. Those programs will be relocated during construction, but the district is still looking for spaces for them.

“This is a beautiful old structure. A beautiful building. So, I think it’s nice that with the covid dollars we can bring some fresh life and some new life into the building, fully utilize the building as the district can their other accessible spaces, improve the experience with the air quality. So, I think it’s wonderful that we have the covid dollars and I’m glad we can do it at Columbia,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, the Director of Capital Projects and Planning.

Construction is expected to run from April through summer of 2024.