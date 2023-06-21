SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The past weekend was a busy one for police in Springfield as they arrested 15 people for various gun charges and seized 11 guns.

Police officials said 14 of those arrested are adults; the other was a boy just 13 years old. The arrests happened from June 16 into the early morning hours of June 19.

“Public Safety is the top priority of the Springfield Police Department and is committed to reducing the incidents of gun violence within the city of Springfield,” officials said in a press release.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

The following people were arrested for the listed offenses: