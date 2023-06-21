SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The past weekend was a busy one for police in Springfield as they arrested 15 people for various gun charges and seized 11 guns.
Police officials said 14 of those arrested are adults; the other was a boy just 13 years old. The arrests happened from June 16 into the early morning hours of June 19.
“Public Safety is the top priority of the Springfield Police Department and is committed to reducing the incidents of gun violence within the city of Springfield,” officials said in a press release.
The following people were arrested for the listed offenses:
- Jiatariious White, male, 25
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Keshun Parsons, male, 20
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Unlawful display of registration
- Possession of altered title
- Dayonna Davis, female, 20
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Jonas Boles, male, 22
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Heaven Holder, female, 20
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Treyveon Holder, male, 21
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Adrian Hinton, male, 21
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Larry Milam, male, 41
- Armed habitual criminal
- Armed violence
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member
- Jawon Diggs, male, 20
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Domestic battery
- A warrant for robbery out of Rockford
- Edberto Crumb, male, 23
- Unlawful possession on a weapon by a convicted felon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Resisting arrest
- Jimmie Burrage, male, 26
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Daijuan Champion, male, 20
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Laquan Swope, male, 18
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a stolen firearm,
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Jayden Smith, male, 19
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- An unnamed juvenile, male, 13
- Unlawful possession of firearm and firearm ammunition,
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Resisting arrest