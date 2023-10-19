DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fines are coming to workers at several Danville businesses that sell tobacco.

Police tested 38 retailers like gas stations and liquor stores to see if they were selling tobacco products and vapes to underage kids. 11 businesses failed the check, and 27 passed. Danville’s Deputy Chief Terry McCord said they do this several times a year to help keep harmful products out of the hands of minors.

“It’s all about the health, and sometimes kids of that age don’t make the right decisions. They might need a little guidance, a little help. That’s what those laws are there for,” McCord said.

An employee will be fined on the first offense. The retailer pays up if it’s happened before.