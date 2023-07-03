SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Just over 9,000 people are still without power in Springfield as of Monday, and City Water Light and Power said some people might not get their power restored until the following Sunday.

CWLP offered an update to their power restoration efforts on Monday, saying that Thursday’s derecho left nearly 40,000 of its 68,000 customers without power. 30,000 of those customers saw their power restored in Phase 1 of restoration, but 9,000 people across 400 separate locations in Springfield are still in the dark.

“In addition to CWLP’s line crews, troubleshooters, substation and relay crews, it’s continued to be all hands on deck for power restoration efforts,” CWLP officials said. “Line crews, substation, relay and communications crews are working 17-hour shifts and troubleshooter coverage remains 24 hours a day for this phase of power restoration work.”

CWLP laid out a three-phase plan to restore power to those remaining customers, listing in each phase the number of customers they estimated would see their power restored and the day of the week that would happen:

3,000 by the end of Tuesday

3,500 by the end of Friday

2,500 by the end of Sunday

In addition to their own personnel, CWLP is receiving assistance from 81 personnel in 60 trucks who came from as far away as New Jersey to help.