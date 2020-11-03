102-year-old woman casts ballot, encourages others to vote

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people won’t let anything get in the way of going to the polls. That includes a 102-year-old woman in Farmer City.

She voted in-person despite being in the “extreme high risk” group for COVID-19.

Helen Halcomb arrived at her polling site determined to cast her vote. She was born over a century ago during a pandemic, now she is living through another one.

“At first I thought I’d do an absentee ballot,” says Halcomb, “but then I thought, ‘well, I can get myself and gear and get out.'”

Her neighbor Mary Jane Franklin drove her. She says Halcomb doesn’t get out much, but voting was something she wanted to do.

“I think it’s our duty and if you want people in office, you have to go and vote, says Halcomb. “You can’t sit at home say, ‘well, I’m not going to vote.'”

Halcomb has been voting since the 1930’s and says she can’t quite remember her very first election.

“I was trying to think of that this morning. Of course, it has been a long time ago.”

But what she does remember is the reason she is voting.

“I have a lot of children and great-grand children and I want a better future for them, then it’s looking like right now.”

2020 has been a historic election for many reasons – with bringing out large numbers of voters. And Farmer City is no different.

Halcomb wasn’t the only one determined to vote – Nicholas Becker recently turned 19.

This is his first time voting in a presidential election. He wants to encourage why people of all ages should vote.

“When we vote, we express the right of what we want to happen done in our country,” says Becker. “I feel like no matter what you’re political views, you should have that right.”