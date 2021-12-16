102 year old time capsule opened

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews in Rantoul found a bright spot that was buried more than a century ago.

Officials with Rantoul City Schools held a ceremony today. They opened a time capsule that was buried in 1919. It was found during the demolition of Myna Thompson Elementary School. There were newspapers, papers with names of board members including the names of faculty and staff.

“It’s pretty exciting I’m pretty excited I get to be the first one to touch what has been inside there for 102 years. It’s going to be interesting to see what people value then and chose to put in the time capsule,” Scott Woods, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent, said.

Everything in the time capsule and the time capsule itself will be donated to the Rantoul Historical Society. They are still looking for another time capsule that was buried in the seventies.