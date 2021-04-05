$100,000 donated to Delphi double-murder investigation reward fund

DELPHI, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police is getting an anonymous donation of $100,000 towards the Delphi Investigation reward fund.

A press release from ISP says that brings the total to $325,000. It says that amount will be rewarded to whoever provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The two young teenagers were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail. Abigail Williams was 13-years-old and Liberty German was 14-years-old.

ISP and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is also reminding people that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“We are asking the public to refrain from posting side-by-side pictures of the sketch and who they believe is the suspect, on social media,” says the release. “These types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families.”

“The Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department will not publicly clear anyone in this investigation until an arrest has been made,”

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to contact the following tip line: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.

When contacting the tip hotline, police ask that you provide as much information as you possibly can.

“For example, the full name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi. Your information will be sent directly to the investigative team, who is still actively working on this case every day.”

If investigators need more information about your tip, police say they will contact you.