CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a recent string involving the theft of stop signs, and people who provide a tip could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office was recently notified that numerous stop signs have been stolen over the last two months in several Champaign County townships, including St. Joseph Township, Stanton Township, and Ogden Township. Some of the stolen stop signs, however, were recently recovered in the Saline Waterway north of St. Joseph.

“It is a criminal offense to alter, damage or steal stop signs,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on social media. “Stealing stop signs can potentially cause a serious accident and cause harm to motorists traveling the roadways. Stop signs play an integral part in providing motorists with the right of way and the overall flow of traffic.”

Anyone who has information that could help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-384-TIPS (8477).

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is always 100% confidential. Tipsters do not have to give their name or appear in court and could receive a cash award of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.