Update 6:08 p.m.

Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored.

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello.

Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood and Hammond, and started around 4 p.m. The cause of these outages has yet to be determined.

There is no estimate as to when power will be restored.

This is a developing story.