100-year-old Tuskegee Airman, U of I alum earns new military title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Age is nothing but a number for one U of I alum. At 100 years old, he now has a new military title.

Charles McGee was honored at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, and was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General. He served in the air force for 30 years, flying fighter planes in World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Charles McGee stands in front of “Kitten” fighter plane during World War II.

Charles McGee poses inside Korean War fighter plane.

McGee is one of few Tuskegee Airmen still living. They were a group of all black fighter pilots.

He trained for almost a year at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.

He still has family here in Champaign County.

“When [the Tuskegee men] got out [of a plane] and [other people] found out…Black airmen? Really? Nobody ever told them there were Black airmen, and that’s where that really began,” says McGee’s great-nephew Leon Lomax.

Lomax says his “Uncle McGee” may have gotten the promotion to General much sooner if it weren’t for segregation and racism in those times.

“He is the quintessential officer and a gentleman, and he has more than earned that star over the years with his service to this country,” says McGee’s great-niece Barbara Suggs-Mason.

Charles McGee’s 100th birthday was in December. His family says he celebrated by doing what he does best: flying a plane.