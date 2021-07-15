100-year-old Rantoul elementary school will face demolition

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A more than 100-year-old elementary school will not be here much longer.

Myna Thompson School is on the corner of Frederick and 136 in Rantoul.

It’s been empty since 2017.

Leaders at Rantoul City Schools say it costs too much to repair it.

The school board voted for the demolition on a 6-0 vote.

“This project allows us to take a cost off of the district’s responsibility so that we can shift that money to what we need to be doing for the kids who are in our other five buildings that we manage,” said Scott Woods, the superintendent for Rantoul City Schools.

The total cost is estimated to be more than $900,000.

Grants and taxpayer money would pay for it.