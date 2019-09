DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Homestead Prairie Farm is hosting an Archaeological Open House this weekend. During restoration work on the Trobaugh-Good house last year, sifted dirt removed from under the farmhouse revealed glass, ceramics, plaster and even a button from more than 100-years ago.

Archaeology Open House

Homestead Prairie Farm

Rock Springs Conservation Area

Sunday, October 6 1 – 4 pm

Free

