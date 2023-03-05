CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 100 cats and kitties came to Champaign this weekend for one of five cat shows in the state, and all for a good cause.

Cats from across the area and even one from Germany were present at the show, hosted by the Cat Fanciers Association.

All of the cats were judged based on different standards.

One organizer says the proceeds from the show go to non-profits in the area to help cats. Over 2,000 people showed up to help do the same.

“We can support organizations that are good to cats, like Catnap, like the Champaign County Humane Society, and a group called Sachs,” said Mary Auth, Illini Cat Club. “We do that because we love cats and we want to make sure they get the best care they can.”

Sunday was the last day of the show. Next year’s show is scheduled to happen in March.