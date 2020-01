CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 10 year old who was shot in December will be going back to school next week.

Decari Roberts was discharged from the hospital in time for Christmas. He was shot while in his bedroom.

Mack’s Twin City Recycling in Urbana collected money people would have normally received for their scrap metal, and gave it to the Roberts family. The company matched every donation they received.