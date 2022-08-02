MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family is calling a 10-year-old girl a hero after she helped save her grandmother, whose blood pressure had dropped to dangerously low levels.

The two of them were driving on the interstate toward Tuscola when Dana Crenshaw started fading in and out of consciousness.

Crenshaw managed to pull over, and tried to call her daughter for help. That’s when Kileah Stuart stepped up.

She got Genna McCaslin, her aunt, on the phone, told her what was happening and asked what she should do. McCaslin told her to call 911 for help.

Police told the family Stuart did an excellent job. They said she calmly called 911 to get first responders on the scene, answered all of their questions and is the reason they were able to get there to help.

The family said without her, they don’t know what would have happened.

“I don’t even want to think about how that would’ve ended if my niece wasn’t there, because she is really the reason why the outcome was the way it was,” McCaslin said.

“She’s my hero, especially,” Crenshaw said.

The family said one thing they hope others take away from this is to teach kids how to handle emergency situations. Like knowing who to call if something were to happen, and how to stay calm in a tense and tough situation.

The family said they had been teaching Stuart what to do in a situation like that since she was a toddler and they said it paid off.