10-year-old boy shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot Sunday night.

It happened at a house near Willamsburg and Thornton Drives around 11:30 p.m. Decari Roberts’ mother says he was walking to his bedroom when a shot came through the house and hit him in the back. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and went into surgery.

Officers say multiple rounds were fired into the house from the outside. They found several shell casings outside the house. Police say they do not believe the boy was the intended target of the shooting.

There is no current suspect information. If you know anything about this, call police.