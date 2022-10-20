SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Poison Center is reminding parents and caregivers to let kids enjoy this Halloween season without any medical scares.

While many parents may think to check candy from trick-or-treating, one IPC official said they have more worries from other substances commonly found at Halloween celebrations.

“It is very rare to get poisoned from Halloween candy, but parents should still check their child’s candy as a safety precaution, especially with the recent increase in the use of candy-like products that contain THC,” Michael Wahl, Illinois Poison Center’s medical director, said. “While IPC doesn’t typically see poison incidents involving candy during this time of year, we do get calls about glow sticks, dry ice, and other potentially harmful items children eat.”

The Poison Center offers the following tips to caregivers to keep Halloween spooky but safe:

Do not let your child eat any homemade treats from people you don’t trust. Check the packaging of all candy and throw any piece away with torn or open wrappers. Also make sure your child is not allergic to any ingredients in candy. Remove choking hazards from small children’s Halloween bags like gum, hard candies, small toys and peanuts. Remind children to not chew on or break open glow sticks or other glow-in-the-dark items. If a substance from a glow stick gets into the eyes call poison control. Ingestion and exposure to dry ice can cause burns. Do not put dry ice directly in punch bowls or drinking cups. Do not use dry ice in unventilated areas as carbon dioxide is produced when dry ice is used. Store dry ice in a insulated container, not the freezer. If someone experiences a skin burn from dry ice, you should call Poison Control. Only use non-toxic face paint or make-up. Avoid using products with talc or hydrocarbons as children have accidentally ingested with those materials, which is dangerous. Test make-up on a small area of skin on your arm to check for sensitivity before using it on your face. Wipe off make-up before going to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

They also remind people to keep alcohol out of reach of children, including open containers and unfinished drinks.

If someone thinks they have come in contact with a poisonous substance, they can call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 24/7 to talk with a medical professional.