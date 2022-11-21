SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night.

Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were told several people were trapped inside.

When crews arrived on scene they saw heavy fire on the west side of the building. Crews extended ladders to a balcony on the south side of the building and were able to rescue everyone inside.

Red Cross was on site to provide assistance for all the residents displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.