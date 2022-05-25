SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire officials said that 10 people, eight of whom are children, were displaced by a fire that broke out in their house on Wednesday.

The fire happened at 1022 North 4th Street. Firefighters responded to that location at at approximately 1:50 p.m. for a report of flames showing from a rear bedroom at that location. They confirmed a fire had started and found a nearby house was being damaged by the intense heat.

Firefighters conducted a search and found no one inside. Once the fire was extinguished, extensive overhaul was needed due to the extent of the fire. No one was hurt.

One of the adult occupants, who was not home at the time of the fire, said she would need assistance from the Red Cross to house her, another adult occupant and eight children between the ages of two and 16.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.