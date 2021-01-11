10 Arrested during Drug Bust in Effingham

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) –

Effingham police department along with many other agencies indicted four people and charged six in a drug bust over the weekend.

The group of ten have been arrested for several charges including possession and conspiracy to deliver or distribute.



Four were indicted on charges to distribute more than 500 grams each of a meth mixture.

The Effingham Police Department along with the Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and other agencies have been working on this case since 2019. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland says drugs in the community often lead to other crimes.



“The biggest impact our community sees as a result of people who have substance abuse issues are the associated crimes that come along with it,” Chief McFarland said.

He also says this is more than just trying to get suspects off the street.



“We don’t want to see mugshots. We don’t want to see headlines. We don’t want to see arrests. We want to see recoveries,” Chief McFarland said.



Chief McFarland says his goal is to see these individuals get help with addiction in the future.