URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One year ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Millions fled their homes, but the people left behind are still facing dangers of war every day.

For the past year, U of I’s Ukrainian Student Association has been raising money and awareness for victims of the conflict. Many members are either from Ukraine or have family there, so they placed blue and yellow ribbons on the quad reminding people the fighting hasn’t stopped.

“Knowing there’s a piece of us there that’s struggling… it’s a hard thing to think about,” President Sophia Khudyk said.

Khudyk says the Ukrainian Student Association will be fundraising this Sunday. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra is playing at the Krannert Center at 7:30.

“Back in Ukraine, no one really forgets it. They wake up to it every day. Here we’re very lucky to not have to deal with bombings and rockets flying every day so I feel like this is the least we could do,” she said.

When the conflict broke out, Carle Illinois medical students started collecting supplies for Ukrainian refugees. They ended the project after shipping 30,000 pounds of donations to Poland, but they say they continue to encourage people to help the Ukrainian Red Cross.