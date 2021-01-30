1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in downtown. Police have a suspect in custody.

Michael Bakana, 45, of Normal, was arrested at the scene. Police say he faces preliminary charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The incident is believed to be isolated. Officers say the shooting happened after 12:45 am when Bakana and the two victims got into a dispute.

The victims were not identified. One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Bakana was taken to the McLean County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Detective Jones at (309) 434-2548 or via email.