BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – One person was killed and two others injure Saturday at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, police said.

A person is in custody.

Police said officers responded to the building at 1 Weathertech Way and Remington Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a person has died as a result of the shooting. A second person is in critical condition. A third person was treated and released at the hospital.

Police said a person was taken to custody around 9:30 a.m.

No other information has been provided at this time.