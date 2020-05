MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle.

Benjamin Schwandner, 35-year-old from Staunton, Il., was traveling eastbound on East Olive Street near the intersection of Williams Street.

Police say it happened on Saturday, May 9th, around 8 p.m.

Schwandner lost control, causing his motorcycle to roll several times. He was ejected off the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Schwandner was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.