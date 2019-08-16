1 hurt in overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot late Thursday night. Officers say they responded to a call of a shooting victim near East Columbia and North 5th. No word on the victim’s condition.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com