CURRAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters are responding to a fire at a location on Old Jacksonville Road.

They received a call at around 11:30 a.m. from a person saying his barn was on fire.

When the firefighters were on the way to the reported location, they saw heavy smoke in the sky.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw a barn was on fire and it was about 50 feet away from the caller’s house. There were reports of live ammo in the barn.

The Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital from the barn fire. At this time, there are no words on how severe the injuries are.

Two more fire units have been called to the location.