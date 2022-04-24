DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- One Decatur man is dead, and two others are injured after police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday night.

It happened on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, near the Roosevelt School Apartment complex at around 10 p.m.

The 40-year-old male and 21-year-old male drove themselves to a local hospital. A 31-year-old female was taken by an ambulance.

The 40-year-old died at the hospital, the others are in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, and there is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police (217) 424-2736, or Crime Stoppers (217) 423-8477.