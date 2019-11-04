1 dead after head-on crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a crash that led to one person dead in Illinois Route 267, south of Gun Club Road.

It happened at around 6:29 a.m. on November 3.

Jurrell D. Walker, 29 of Quincy, was traveling southbound and Rebecca S. Droste, 35 of Fidelity, was traveling northbound. Walker’s car crossed into the oncoming lane and struck Droste’s car head-on.

Droste was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

Walker was airlifted to Barnes Hospital with serious injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

