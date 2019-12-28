1 dead after collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman, 55, is dead after a 2-vehicle collision Friday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.

It happened on West Washington Street, just east of Bloomington Heights Road.

An autopsy is scheduled and the name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of legal next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.