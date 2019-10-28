1 dead after car crashes into golf course lake

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — the Sherman Police Department along with the Illinois State Police are investigating a car crash that happened at the Rail Golf Course located at 1400 South Club House Drive.

According to the press release, during the incident a vehicle drove into a lake, which resulted in the death of one of the vehicle’s occupants. Another occupant escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and Agents from ISP Zone 4 Investigations are on-scene.

At this time, no additional information will be released, as this is an active and on-going investigation.