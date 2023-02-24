EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile has died and three others were flown to area hospitals after a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-70 Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Friday morning at approximately 9:13 a.m. at milepost 86 of Interstate 70 near Altamont.

Police said for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the median. The driver of the vehicle and one adult passenger were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. And one juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash initially shut down traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions. But by 10:36 a.m. one lane eastbound and westbound had been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.