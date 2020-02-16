1 dead, 2 injured in collision

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed and 2 were injured in a head-on collision Saturday, February 15.

According to deputies, the crash happened on 650th street, known as Dexter Road, around 10:15 a.m.

The say the crash happened on the overpass over I-70, south of US Route 40. A northbound SUV driven by Ronald Hite, 62, of Mason, crossed over into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck driven by Chauncy Kuhns, 34, of Altamont.

Ronald Hite was killed in the collision. A passenger in his vehicle, Bryan Hite, 37, of Altamont, was injured and airlifted by Arch Air to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Kuhns was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham for examination, then was later transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for further treatment.

Police are still investigating this crash.