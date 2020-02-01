1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – One woman is dead after a fire in an apartment complex.

Police say it happened Friday, January 31, around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of South 7th Street.

First responders rescued one injured person from inside the burning building.

They say a 31-year-old woman died in the fire.

Firefighters put out the fire around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Investigators have been able to confirm that all of the other occupants were able to evacuate the building.





The Petersburg Police Department, Menard County Coroner’s Office, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Petersburg Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

The person rescued was taken to the hospital, no details were given about their condition.

The name of the woman who died will not be released pending notification of next of kin.