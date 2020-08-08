1 dead, 1 injured as police investigate homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were at Wet Bar, located at 221 S. 5, with a large crowd that had gathered outside at around 3 a.m.

A fight then broke out and shots were fired.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The shooting victim was taken to HSHS St. John’s, but he did not survive.

Another victim arrived at the emergency room with a stab wound to the back and is currently still being treated.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police.

