DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Decatur Thursday evening.

Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said officers responded to South 16th Street near Monroe Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The man later died from his injuries while the woman is in stable condition.

Rosenbery said the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who knows something about the shooting is encouraged to contact either Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.